BJ Medical College cancels MBBS exams as air crash rattles students; many go home

Ahmedabad, June 14: In the wake of the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, which struck a hostel housing medical students, B.J. Medical College (BJMC) has announced the cancellation of all ongoing and upcoming internal examinations for MBBS students.

The college has also called off the summer vacation for all medical faculty and doctors and asked them to assist in the care of the injured. The decision affects over 500 students, particularly those in the first and second years, many of whom were living in the building that was hit by the Boeing Dreamliner.

More than 200 students, including MBBS residents, have vacated their hostels and returned home due to trauma and fear. According to sources at the college, at least 40 students who were present during the crash remain in a state of deep shock and distress. The examinations will be rescheduled once students have recovered from the psychological impact, officials said.

“In light of the current mental and emotional state of our students, and the logistical disruption caused by the collapse of the mess-cum-hostel building, all internal theory and practical exams stand postponed until further notice,” a senior official from BJMC confirmed.

The mess building, which housed both the students’ hostel and dining area, was directly struck by the aircraft’s wing during the crash. With the mess situated on the first and second floors, residents and interns have been left without access to regular meals and basic services.

In a related move, the college has also called off the summer vacation for all medical faculty and doctors. The second phase of the summer break was scheduled to begin on June 13, but all medical staff have now been directed to report for duty starting June 14. The decision has been taken in view of the urgent medical demands arising from the plane crash and the ongoing treatment of injured victims at Civil Hospital, where BJMC doctors are on duty.

IANS