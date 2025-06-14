CoMSO refreshes demand for ILP, SITs with surprise rally

By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 13: Members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) took out a surprise rally and staged a protest outside the Main Secretariat on Friday, pressing for the fulfilment of three long-pending demands — the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), the formation of Special Investigation Teams (SITs) in all districts, and the immediate enforcement of the Migrant Workers (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The convoy of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma passed by when the protestors chanted slogans for the immediate implementation of the ILP.

Tension flared briefly when a verbal exchange occurred between CoMSO leaders and a magistrate, who suggested shifting the protest to Malki Ground since CoMSO did not receive permission to demonstrate outside the Main Secretariat.

CoMSO chairman Roy Kupar Synrem told the magistrate that no Deputy Commissioner will grant permission to any group to hold protests there.

CoMSO leader Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said the primary objective of the protest in front of the Secretariat was to express deep dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to address their demands.

He said the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly passed a resolution in 2019 urging the Centre to implement the ILP, but nothing has happened after almost six years. “We will not be able to send a strong message if we shift to the Malki Ground,” he added.

Kharlyngdoh told the magistrate and district officials to let the protest continue until 4 pm.

However, a Deputy SP arrived and gave the protestors five minutes to disperse or face eviction. The CoMSO leaders called off the protest peacefully to avoid confrontation.

Citing the recent murder of Raja Raghuvanshi by his wife and accomplices, Synrem questioned how non-residents could so easily enter the state, commit a crime, and escape.

“If the ILP were in place, individuals with dubious intentions would think twice before entering Meghalaya. They would have to register their name, address, duration of stay, and departure plans,” he argued.

He said that the main accused, Sonam, entered the state with her husband and exited the state alone.

According to him, the police could have tracked Sonam within the state had the ILP system been in place.

Synrem also pointed to a recent ATM robbery at Mawkriah, allegedly committed by outsiders, to highlight the need for stricter entry regulations.

Criticising the government for inaction, he said no consultations have been held with the stakeholders since the Union Home Ministry returned the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2020.

He described the MRSSA, 2020, as a crucial law with provisions similar to ILP, essential for addressing illegal immigration and influx.

The CoMSO chairman further slammed the state government for failing to establish SITs to identify and deport illegal immigrants, despite the Centre directing all states and union territories to do so. “Assam has already set up SITs and is actively working to detect and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh,” he noted.

He also expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to implement the Migrant Workers (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which he said is vital for protecting the rights of indigenous people and maintaining demographic balance in the state.

Prohibitory orders

East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Rosetta M. Kurbah has issued an order under Section 163 BNSS prohibiting demonstrations or rallies within a 200-meter radius of the Meghalaya Secretariat, Additional Secretariat, and Raj Bhavan.

The order, issued in the wake of a protest by CoMSO, prohibits the carrying of arms, lethal weapons, or items that could inflict serious injury.

Kurbah warns that violating the order will result in penal action under Section 223 of the BNS and other applicable legal provisions. The order is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.