Saturday, June 14, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

HC directs govt scrutiny & apt action

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Weighbridge ‘irregularities’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 13: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department to properly scrutinise and take necessary action on the serious allegations raised by a petitioner regarding the operation of weighbridges across Meghalaya.
The case, filed as a public interest litigation (PIL), centres around alleged irregularities in the operation of weighbridges.
The petitioner, through his counsel Dr. P. Agarwal, alleged in court that many locations lack the required number of weighbridges, and that government officials at the 28 operational weighbridges are involved in illegal activities, including allowing overloaded goods vehicles to pass without being weighed, all with impunity.
According to the petitioner, such irregularities have resulted in a staggering revenue loss of Rs 640 crore to the state government.
The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh, had earlier directed the petitioner to respond to a report submitted by the State, which claimed that inspections had been carried out at 24 weighbridges and no overloaded trucks were found during those checks.
In response, the petitioner filed a detailed rejoinder, strongly challenging the State’s findings. Among the key concerns highlighted were the total absence of weighbridges at strategic locations, lack of proper equipment in several existing facilities, and reliance on manual—often inaccurate—methods of weighing.
The petitioner, in the rejoinder, also pointed out that goods are being transported to Bangladesh without proper weighment. For instance, the weighbridge at Dalu (Chaipani, Dalu) can only accommodate 10-wheeler trucks, while 12-wheeler trucks entering from Bhutan remain unweighed.
On the issue of inter-country goods transit between Bhutan, India and Bangladesh, counsel for the State argued that such movements are governed by an international treaty, limiting the Indian government’s powers in this matter.
The HC, however, stressed the significance of the alleged revenue loss, stating that it is a crucial element in the litigation.
“We direct the Principal Secretary, Transport Department, to properly scrutinise this response of the petitioner and file a counter-affidavit in this Court by July 5, dealing with the allegations and serving a copy thereof upon the petitioner before the next date of hearing fixed. The government is to take action in terms of the said allegations, if found by it to be true,” the HC said.

Previous article
Cabinet okays transformation of unused MeECL land for tourism
Next article
Meghalaya Nuggets
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation case Honeymoon murder By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: East Khasi Hills...
MEGHALAYA

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder of a tourist in Sohra and the renewed calls...
MEGHALAYA

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of the Umshyrpi Bridge as part of the four-laning of...
MEGHALAYA

CoMSO refreshes demand for ILP, SITs with surprise rally

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: Members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) took out a surprise...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

MEGHALAYA 0
Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation...

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder...

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

Popular news

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

MEGHALAYA 0
Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation...

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder...

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge