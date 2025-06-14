Saturday, June 14, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Not discarding possibility of PM Modi brokering peace with Iran: Israeli Ambassador

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 14: Calling India a “good friend” of Israel which also has “a good dialogue with the Iranians”, Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Saturday did not rule out the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi brokering peace between Tehran and Jerusalem in order to bring an end to the conflict in the volatile region.

“We respect Prime Minister Modi. I think he is a great leader. He has proved to be very effective for the prosperity of the Indian nation, and we do not discard that possibility,” said Azar in an exclusive interview with IANS while replying to a question on the possibility of PM Modi acting as a mediator in Israel-Iran peace talks.

On Friday, hours after launching ‘Operation Rising Lion’ – a targetted military operation “to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel’s very survival” – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialled top world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to update them about Israel’s strikes on Iran. As Netanyahu briefed him on the evolving situation, PM Modi shared India’s concerns and emphasised the need for an early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“India is a very good friend of Israel. We have had the discussions at the highest level yesterday. Our Prime Minister spoke with Prime Minister Modi. The national security advisors spoke with each other, and our foreign ministers also had a conversation. We know that India also has a good dialogue with the Iranians,” said Azar.

The Israeli diplomat emphasised that the international community should do more to punish terrorists and to also punish and isolate those who sponsor terrorism, including all the states that sponsor and harbour terrorism.

“The challenge here is how to get this fanatic regime in Iran to act peacefully. The people of Iran are urging a situation in which their future will not be sequestered by this regime that has invested tens, if not hundreds and billions of dollars in this arms race, quest to have hegemony in our region and to develop weapons of mass destruction. This has to change, and I hope India can help us with that,” he added.

India on Friday also said that it remains “deeply concerned” at the recent developments between Iran and Israel and is “closely monitoring” the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.

“India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.

Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” mentioned a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

IANS

Previous article
Close to arming nuclear weapon, we knew Iran was cheating: Israeli Ambassador
Next article
UK visit of Yunus turns out to be a complete damp squib
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

South Africa have finally won a trophy they’ve been chasing for a long time, says Steyn

London, June 14: A jubilant Dale Steyn was over the moon about South Africa winning the 2025 ICC...
NATIONAL

Zeenat Aman felt overwhelmed as she boarded an Air India flight post crash

Mumbai, June 14: The devastating Air India crash has left all of us shaken to our core. Veteran...
NATIONAL

Ahmedabad plane crash aftermath: 5 medical hostel buildings vacated; over 150 resident docs relocated

Ahmedabad, June 14: Following the Air India plane crash near Civil Hospital, five residential buildings housing medical students...
NATIONAL

‘Mayday’ was pilot’s final call before tragic crash: Aviation Ministry reveals alarming details

New Delhi, June 14: The Aviation Ministry on Saturday said that the last words of the ill-fated Air...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

South Africa have finally won a trophy they’ve been chasing for a long time, says Steyn

News Alert 0
London, June 14: A jubilant Dale Steyn was over...

Zeenat Aman felt overwhelmed as she boarded an Air India flight post crash

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 14: The devastating Air India crash has...

Ahmedabad plane crash aftermath: 5 medical hostel buildings vacated; over 150 resident docs relocated

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, June 14: Following the Air India plane crash...
Load more

Popular news

South Africa have finally won a trophy they’ve been chasing for a long time, says Steyn

News Alert 0
London, June 14: A jubilant Dale Steyn was over...

Zeenat Aman felt overwhelmed as she boarded an Air India flight post crash

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 14: The devastating Air India crash has...

Ahmedabad plane crash aftermath: 5 medical hostel buildings vacated; over 150 resident docs relocated

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, June 14: Following the Air India plane crash...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge