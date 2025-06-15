Sunday, June 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Couple charred to death as high-tension wire falls in Hyderabad

By: Agencies

Date:

Hyderabad, June 15 : A couple was burnt alive when a high-tension electricity wire fell on them in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the Sagar Ring Road near the Chintalakunta area in L.B. Nagar. According to police, the wire snapped and fell on a man and a woman sleeping on the footpath in front of a temple.

Police believe that the deceased were beggars. The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

A case was registered at the L.B. Nagar Police Station of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Senior officials of the electricity department visited the spot and began an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident in Sangareddy district, a woman died in front of her husband and children after a private bus knocked down the two-wheeler they were riding.

The accident occurred in Patancheru near Hyderabad when the family of four was returning home after shopping. According to police, software engineer Pawan, along with his wife Sharavani and daughters Deepaswi and Yashaswi, were returning from a shopping mall.

A bus hit the two-wheeler from the rear side near the Outer Ring Road crossroads. All four fell down from the scooty. Sharavani (34) came under the wheels of the bus and died in front of her husband and children, who escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased’s body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another incident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, two workers died in a wall collapse. The incident occurred in Ramavaram village in Gantyada mandal. The deceased were identified as Chinna Rao and Yerri Babu. According to police, the workers were demolishing the wall when debris fell on them, resulting in their deaths.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

–IANS

