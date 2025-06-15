‘I accept Congress’ decision’: Digvijaya Singh on his brother’s expulsion

Bhopal, June 15 :Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has released a statement over the removal of his younger brother and former MLA Laxman Singh from the party for “anti-party activities”.

Digvijaya Singh, who attended a party event in Gwalior, said on Saturday that he would stand by the Congress’ decision.

He also said that he “disagrees” with his brother Laxman Singh’s remarks on Congress’ top brass and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

“Laxman Singh is my younger brother, and we will remain together as brothers, but what he says about the party and party’s leaders, he has nothing to do with that. We are brothers, but we never discuss political issues with each other. I accept the Congress party’s decision,” Digvijaya Singh said during his interaction with media persons in Gwalior.

The Congress, on Wednesday, expelled Laxman Singh, from the party’s primary membership for six years for making remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to his removal from the party, Laxman Singh has alleged that he was expelled for not praising Rahul Gandhi.

“I got a phone call and was asked to give in writing that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister, then my expulsion would be stopped. But, I refused,” Laxman Singh has said while addressing the media on Friday.

He added, “Since I did not agree to write that, I was expelled from the party. Only those who say that Rahul Gandhi will be Prime Minister can remain in the Congress party. I cannot do that”.

Laxman Singh, who joined the BJP in late 2003 and contested as a party candidate from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2004 Parliamentary elections, said, “Neither will I go to join the BJP and nor will the BJP accept me.”

Laxman Singh has been attacking the Congress since he lost the Chachoura seat in the 2023 state Assembly elections.

His criticism has spanned from personal attacks on Rahul Gandhi and questioning the party’s electoral strategy to the Congress response to the Pahalgam terror attack and its boycott of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Earlier, a show cause notice had been served to Laxman Singh after he commented on the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra in context of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, saying: “Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are immature. The country is suffering the consequences of their immaturity… How long will the Congress have to put up with (their) immaturity?”

–IANS