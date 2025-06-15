Sunday, June 15, 2025
NATIONAL

VIP chief defends Lalu Yadav; says Ambedkar is in our hearts, mind and soul

By: Agencies

Date:

Patna, June 15 :Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief and former Bihar Minister, Mukesh Sahani, has defended Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegation of insulting B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking to the media in Buxar, Sahani said on Saturday that there is no question of disrespect as Lalu Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan are committed to upholding Ambedkar’s ideals.

“We are committed to fulfilling Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s dreams even in the face of adversity. Insulting him is unimaginable for us. Baba Saheb is in our heart, our speech, our thoughts and our soul,” he asserted.

Turning the tables on the BJP, Sahani accused the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting Ambedkar during a Parliament session by saying that “Ambedkar’s name has become a fashion”.

“Those who do not truly believe in Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) are the ones who will insult him,” he said.

The statement of Mukesh Sahani came after NDA leaders such as former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, JD-U National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Singh alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly insulted B.R. Ambedkar during his 78th birthday, celebrated on June 11.

The VIP Chief also dismissed Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor’s recent remark that the Mahagathbandhan would come fourth in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

“A person who couldn’t contest on even four seats is now speaking about 243. The Mahagathbandhan is united and will return to power in the next election,” Sahani said.

Earlier on Saturday, Sahani visited the ancestral homes of martyrs Jaishankar Chaudhary and Sunil Singh in Buxar as well met the bereaved families, offered floral tributes, and lauded their sacrifice.

“The land that gives birth to such warriors does not remain ordinary — it becomes a legacy of sacrifice and valour. Their martyrdom will forever inspire future generations with the spirit of duty and patriotism. The nation is indebted to them,” the VIP Chief said.

–IANS

