NEHU ranks 29th among central varsities in IIRF list

SHILLONG, June 14: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has secured the 29th position out of 51 central universities in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025, with an overall index score of 932.91.

The IIRF rankings, released on June 13, are widely regarded as one of the most credible assessments of Indian higher education institutions. Universities were evaluated on multiple parameters including quality of teaching, research productivity, innovation, infrastructure, industry collaboration, and student outcomes.

Top positions in the central university category this year went to Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Delhi, and Jamia Millia Islamia — all lauded for excellence in teaching, research, and partnerships with industry.

Reacting to the ranking, NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla said, “We are happy to be ranked among the top 30 central universities in the country. However, we are aware that there is significant room for improvement. Our university is on a journey of transformation, and this ranking reflects both our achievements and the work that still lies ahead.”

He further added that NEHU is “committed to strengthening its research culture, enhancing student support systems, and improving its academic and administrative processes to deliver better outcomes in the coming years.”

The university’s placement in the national list also highlights its growing importance as a key academic and research hub in the Northeastern region.

The IIRF uses both quantitative data and qualitative assessments to compile its rankings, offering a balanced insight into institutional performance.