Sunday, June 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Dorbar warns legal action against govt over Ayush hospital

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Conditions such as setting up of Waste Management Treatment Plant, implementation of Biomedical Waste Management Plan not met

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 14: The Dorbar Shnong of Khliehshnong, Sohra, has warned of legal action against the Health department if it proceeds with the inauguration of the 50-bed AYUSH Hospital without first fulfilling the conditions laid out in the original agreement signed at the project’s inception.
It may be recalled that eight years ago, local MDC Titosstarwell Chyne facilitated the establishment of the hospital to serve the people of Sohra, Shella, Bholaganj, and nearby villages.
As per the agreement signed between the East Khasi Hills District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and the Dorbar Shnong, the village donated approximately three acres of land free of cost for the hospital’s construction.
Now that the building is complete and equipment such as beds and furniture is being moved in, the Dorbar Shnong has expressed surprise and concern over the Health department’s plan to go ahead with the inauguration.
“We are surprised that the department is moving forward with the inauguration despite not fulfilling several conditions of the agreement,” said Dr Shembhalang Kharwanlang, Rangbah Shnong of Khliehshnong Sohra.
He emphasised that the department must first complete the construction of a Waste Management Treatment Plant and implement a Biomedical Waste Management Plan to avoid potential environmental hazards — especially to water sources near Nohkalikai village. Kharwanlang also noted that the department has yet to submit the list of local youth from the village who are to be employed at the hospital, as per the agreement.
He warned that the Dorbar Shnong would be compelled to file a case in the District Council Court of the KHADC if the terms of the agreement are not upheld. It may be noted that construction of the AYUSH Hospital began in 2016, and the government is reportedly planning to inaugurate it soon.

