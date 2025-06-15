Sunday, June 15, 2025
No respite from heat in India

By: Agencies

New Delhi, June 14: A relentless heatwave continued to scorch large parts of north and central India for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday, with maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in several cities and high temperatures reported in parts of the hilly states.
The IMD said maximum temperatures remained more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and at isolated places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. (PTI)

Zeenat Aman felt overwhelmed as she boarded an Air India flight post crash
High-level panel to unearth root cause
