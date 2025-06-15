Sunday, June 15, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Minister Kishan Reddy

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Hyderabad, June 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on his birthday.

“Birthday greetings to Shri Kishan Reddy Garu. A grassroots leader, he is at the forefront of strengthening the coal and mines sector, which are important to build a self-reliant India. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister stated in his message on ‘X’.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has also conveyed birthday greetings to Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of the BJP’s Telangana unit.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president wished Kishan Reddy a long life with health and happiness.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also greeted Kishan Reddy on his birthday. The BJP leader wished him a long and healthy life so that he continues to serve the people.

BJP MPs, MLAs and other party leaders in Telangana greeted Kishan Reddy, who is a member of Parliament from Secunderabad.

“Wishing Union Minister Kishan Reddy garu a very happy birthday. Wishing him Health, Happiness and Success &amp; and many more years of public service,” posted BJP MP from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

Union Minister for Communications and Development Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian and others also greeted Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy, one of the senior-most leaders and prominent faces of the BJP in Telangana, is a second-term MP from Secunderabad.

He was inducted into the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet in 2019 as Minister of State for Home. In July 2021, he was promoted to Cabinet rank and was given the portfolios of tourism, culture and development of the northeastern region.

He was the only Central minister from Telangana for five years.

With the BJP putting up an impressive performance to double its tally of Lok Sabha seats to eight from Telangana in the 2024 polls, the party leadership rewarded him by inducting him again in the Cabinet.

The 64-year-old retained the Secunderabad seat by defeating his nearest rival, Danam Nagender of Congress, by about 50,000 votes.

–IANS

Previous article
SDRF recovers all seven bodies from U’Khand helicopter crash site
Next article
Trusts China, Pak but not his own country: Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

UK F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 : A UK Royal Air Force F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the...
NATIONAL

Telangana phone tapping case: SIT begins recording statements of victims

Hyderabad, June 15 : Intensifying its probe into the phone tapping case during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi...
NATIONAL

Nishikant Dubey slams Cong, say its PMs’ weak foreign policy failed on Canada-Pak-Khalistan links

New Delhi, June 15: Member of Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party Nishikant Dubey has reignited debate over the...
NATIONAL

Plane crash: Anand district mobilises ambulances to bring back mortal remains of 33

Anand, June 15 : The district administration in Gujarat's Anand has initiated the process of returning the bodies...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

UK F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 : A UK Royal Air Force...

Telangana phone tapping case: SIT begins recording statements of victims

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, June 15 : Intensifying its probe into the...

Nishikant Dubey slams Cong, say its PMs’ weak foreign policy failed on Canada-Pak-Khalistan links

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 15: Member of Parliament from Bharatiya...
Load more

Popular news

UK F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 : A UK Royal Air Force...

Telangana phone tapping case: SIT begins recording statements of victims

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, June 15 : Intensifying its probe into the...

Nishikant Dubey slams Cong, say its PMs’ weak foreign policy failed on Canada-Pak-Khalistan links

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 15: Member of Parliament from Bharatiya...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge