Sunday, June 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Trusts China, Pak but not his own country: Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 15 : Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday following the latter’s criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged misreporting of deaths during the Maha Kumbh stampede.

Singh accused Gandhi of repeatedly relying on foreign sources and narratives that, according to him, undermine India’s image.

“Rahul Gandhi trusts the Chinese embassy, the Pakistani embassy, and BBC reports, but he does not trust his own country. This is the true reflection of Rahul Gandhi’s credibility,” Giriraj Singh said, responding to Gandhi’s recent social media post. “Be it Operation Sindoor or any BBC report, he always speaks in a manner that goes against India. It seems as if he has taken a vow to speak only against the nation,” he added.

The row erupted after Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Wednesday, cited a BBC report to allege that the actual number of deaths in stampedes during the Maha Kumbh was hidden by the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “BBC report reveals that figures of deaths in Kumbh Mela stampede were hidden. Like in COVID, the bodies of the poor were erased from the statistics. Like after every major railway accident, the truth is suppressed.”

Criticising the ruling BJP, he further said, “This is the BJP model — if there is no counting of the poor, then there is no accountability either!”

Rahul Gandhi’s comments sparked sharp reactions from BJP leaders, with many accusing him of politicising sensitive matters and trusting foreign media over domestic institutions.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also echoed Rahul Gandhi’s concerns, referring to the same BBC report to accuse the Uttar Pradesh government of concealing the actual death toll from the stampede.

Without naming anyone directly, Yadav suggested that those who “manipulate or misrepresent” data cannot be trusted by the public.

The report he cited claimed that 82 people had died in the incident, more than double the official figure of 37 released by the state.

–IANS

rs/sd/

