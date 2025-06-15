Work on Umshyrpi Bridge to continue until June 18

By Our Reporter

SHILONG, June 14: The ongoing construction of the Umshyrpi Bridge will take some more time to complete. The construction is part of the four-laning of the Shillong-Dawki Road project.

Authorities enforced restrictions on the movement of vehicles along the bridge from June 12 to 15 between 10 pm to 5 am. However, police officials said the work will continue till June 18.

“There is no other option. We have to face this temporary situation,” one of the officials said.

It was learnt that the Shillong Police have asked defence authorities to allow at least ambulances to use an army road.

There are three army roads in the area – one starts from Rilbong and culminates at Mahadev Khola passing through the army areas. The second starts near the Dungeon Line and culminates near the Anjalee petrol pump junction. The third – a smaller one – stretches from Rhino point to Civil Hospital. Civilians are not allowed to use these roads.

However, in view of the situation which is causing serious traffic problems, people are asking the state government to talk to defence authorities to allow civilians to use these roads till the work on the bridge is completed.