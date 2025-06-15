NEHUTA disappointed over Prof N Saha’s arrest by CBI

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 14: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has expressed deep disappointment following the arrest of Prof Nirmalendu Saha, the senior-most professor of the university.

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma said he was aware that Prof Saha had taken two days of leave to attend exam duties at Gauhati University. “If the reports are true, this is a serious matter and reflects poorly on NEHUTA, given that he is a member of the association,” Kma stated.

Highlighting that Prof Saha also serves as the Dean of the School of Life Sciences, Kma noted that the arrest not only tarnishes the image of NEHUTA but also affects the reputation of the university and its students.

He further stated that the arrest comes at a time when NEHU is already under public scrutiny due to the ongoing crisis that has remained unresolved for several months.

“We urge the CBI in Guwahati to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the full truth. Media reports have claimed that he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe,” Kma said.

He also expressed dismay over Prof Saha’s alleged involvement, especially with only about six months left before his retirement on December 31, 2025. “It is difficult to comprehend why he would choose this path at the end of such a long career,” Kma added.

The NEHUTA president made it clear that the association maintains a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. “We cannot and will not defend anyone involved in corrupt practices,” he affirmed.

It may be recalled that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 11 arrested two individuals, including Prof. Saha and a private individual—the proprietor of a firm based in Guwahati, Assam—during a bribe transaction of Rs 3.43 lakh at the Gauhati University Guest House.

As per the FIR, the accused have been identified as Prof. Nirmalendu Saha and Pranjal Sharma, a resident of Bishnu Rabha Path, Beltola, Guwahati.

The CBI registered a case on June 11, 2025, based on source information alleging that the private individual, in collusion with the professor of Zoology and Dean of the School of Life Sciences at NEHU, and unknown others, engaged in corrupt and illegal practices. The accused allegedly facilitated the awarding of supply orders for scientific equipment and laboratory items, and the clearance of bills, in exchange for bribes.

The CBI laid a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed. Searches were conducted at two locations, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents. One more location is currently under search, and the investigation is ongoing.