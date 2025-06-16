Monday, June 16, 2025
Centre issues Census notification: J&K, Ladakh, Himachal, U’Khand in 2026, rest in 2027

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 16: The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued the official notification for conducting the population census in the country. The Census, which will also include humongous data collection, including the caste details, will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase will cover the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and two hilly states — Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — beginning on October 1, 2026. The second phase will kick off on March 1, 2027.

The Home Ministry notification issued under Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948), said, “A census of the population shall be undertaken during the year 2027. The reference date for the said census shall be 00.00 hours of March 1, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.”

“In respect of the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date shall be 00:00 hours of October 1, 2026,” it added.

Notably, this is the first time that caste enumeration will be made part of the mammoth Census exercise. The Centre, in a recent cabinet meeting, had given clearance for caste enumeration in the Census, reasoning that it would enable the Central government to frame policies with better precision and also make it target-oriented.

The green light for caste-based Census also stirred political fight as the Congress claimed that the Modi government was forced to include its idea of social justice and social empowerment. The BJP mocked the Opposition, claiming that the latter only claimed to be champions for the Backward Classes, but it was the NDA government, which was effecting a decisive change at the ground level.

IANS

spot_imgspot_img

