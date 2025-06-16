Monday, June 16, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Bomb threat to Sriharikota Space Centre sends security agencies into a tizzy

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Tirupati, June 16: A bomb threat call to India’s spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR at Sriharikota in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh sent security agencies into a tizzy on Monday. Security personnel at the high-security Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Range (SDSC SHAR) and the Tirupati district police went on high alert following a call received about the bomb threat to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facility.

The phone call was reportedly made to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Centre at Chennai in neighbouring Tamil Nadu around midnight. This prompted a large-scale check in and around the SHAR centre.

CISF and police teams searched the premises and its surroundings. The Indian Coast Guard also launched a simultaneous search along the coast. Search was also carried out in the SHAR employees’ colony near the facility.

Senior police officials from the district led the search efforts. After a thorough search, the phone call was found to be a hoax. SDSC SHAR is one of the lead centres of the ISRO. It provides world-class launch base infrastructure for national and international customers in accomplishing diverse launch vehicle/satellite missions for remote sensing, communication, navigation &scientific purposes and is one among the best-known names of the Spaceports of the world today, according to information on ISRO’s rocket-launching facility.

This spindle-shaped island, situated in the backwater Pulicat Lake and sandwiched between Buckingham Canal on the West and the Bay of Bengal on the East, was chosen in 1969 for setting up the rocket launch station of the country.

It became operational in 1971. Sriharikota covers an area of about 175 square km with a coastline of 50 km. Last month, mock drills were carried out at SHAR in view of the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Officials said the exercise was aimed at evaluating the preparedness, coordination, and response time of security forces in the event of a potential threat. Various security and emergency units, such as the CISF Quick Response Team, CISF Bomb Disposal Team, CISF Fire Department, and medical staff, participated in the drill.

IANS

Previous article
EAM Jaishankar dials UAE, Armenian counterparts amid Mideast tensions
Next article
Centre issues Census notification: J&K, Ladakh, Himachal, U’Khand in 2026, rest in 2027
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Eviction drive in Assam’s Goalpara: 1,500 bighas of govt land to be freed of encroachments

Guwahati, June 16: A large-scale eviction drive was launched in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday to reclaim nearly...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel says it eliminated top Iranian intelligence officials in Tehran

Tel Aviv, June 16: Israel on Monday announced that four high-ranking Iranian intelligence officials, including the chief of...
NATIONAL

Last video of Indore’s honeymoon couple surfaces, Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi seen trekking in Meghalaya

New Delhi, June 16: A haunting video of Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam trekking through a forest...
NATIONAL

Centre issues Census notification: J&K, Ladakh, Himachal, U’Khand in 2026, rest in 2027

New Delhi, June 16: The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued the official notification for conducting the population...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Eviction drive in Assam’s Goalpara: 1,500 bighas of govt land to be freed of encroachments

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 16: A large-scale eviction drive was launched...

Israel says it eliminated top Iranian intelligence officials in Tehran

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 16: Israel on Monday announced that...

Last video of Indore’s honeymoon couple surfaces, Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi seen trekking in Meghalaya

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 16: A haunting video of Raja...
Load more

Popular news

Eviction drive in Assam’s Goalpara: 1,500 bighas of govt land to be freed of encroachments

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 16: A large-scale eviction drive was launched...

Israel says it eliminated top Iranian intelligence officials in Tehran

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 16: Israel on Monday announced that...

Last video of Indore’s honeymoon couple surfaces, Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi seen trekking in Meghalaya

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 16: A haunting video of Raja...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge