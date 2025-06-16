Monday, June 16, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Piyush Goyal’s chopper in Andhra Pradesh develops technical snag

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Tirupati, June 16: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who is in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday cancelled his visit to the state’s Krishnapatnam port after the helicopter he was to fly in developed a technical snag.

The technical snag was detected after the minister had boarded the helicopter in this temple town. The Central minister, who had earlier offered prayers at Tirumala temple, was to visit the Krishnapatnam port.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has taken a serious view of the technical problem in the helicopter used by the Chief Minister and other VIPs. He has sought a report from the officials concerned. Goyal, who arrived in Amaravati on Sunday on a two-day visit to the state, reached Tirupati after a meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The Union Minister, along with his family members, offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala on Monday morning. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu extended a warm welcome to the Union Minister and made special arrangements for darshan.

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars performed Veda Ashirvachanam, imparting sacred blessings upon Goyal at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. “I offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, seeking blessings for the nation’s progress and societal well-being. I prayed for the success of the Central government’s initiatives towards a Viksit Bharat and for India to emerge as a Vishwaguru,” Goyal said after the ceremonies.

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and T.G. Bharat accompanied the Union Minister. Goyal on Sunday had a meeting with Chief Minister Naidu. The two leaders discussed various issues faced by tobacco and aquaculture farmers in the state.

Naidu urged the Centre to provide Rs 150 crore for tobacco procurement, reduction of import duty on crude palm oil, and to hold talks with the US authorities to reduce the 27 per cent tariff on aqua products.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit
Next article
‘Kiraye ke Tattu’: Union Minister shrugs off pro-Khalistani protests in Canada ahead of PM Modi’s visit
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Iran missile strikes kill eight in Israel as conflict enters fourth day

Jerusalem, June 16: Iran launched a new pre-dawn missile attack on Israel on Monday, killing at least eight...
NATIONAL

FIR against Bengaluru bike taxi driver for assault on woman passenger

Bengaluru, June 16: An FIR was lodged on Monday against a bike taxi driver for allegedly assaulting a...
INTERNATIONAL

World leaders arrive in Canada for G7 Summit

Ottawa, June 16: Several world leaders have gathered at the Canadian Rockies for the Group of Seven (G7)...
MEGHALAYA

Umran villager remains untraced for 5 days

Nongpoh, June 16: A man from Ummar village in Western Ri Bhoi District has been missing for five...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Iran missile strikes kill eight in Israel as conflict enters fourth day

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, June 16: Iran launched a new pre-dawn missile...

FIR against Bengaluru bike taxi driver for assault on woman passenger

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 16: An FIR was lodged on Monday...

World leaders arrive in Canada for G7 Summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, June 16: Several world leaders have gathered at...
Load more

Popular news

Iran missile strikes kill eight in Israel as conflict enters fourth day

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, June 16: Iran launched a new pre-dawn missile...

FIR against Bengaluru bike taxi driver for assault on woman passenger

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 16: An FIR was lodged on Monday...

World leaders arrive in Canada for G7 Summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, June 16: Several world leaders have gathered at...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge