Monday, June 16, 2025
PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

Nicosia, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wrapped up his landmark two-day visit to Cyprus and left for Canada where he will be attending the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on Tuesday.

The June 15-16 visit was the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades and massively strengthened New Delhi’s relationship with Nicosia – a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the European Union.

“This landmark visit underscores the enduring friendship and trusted partnership between our two countries. In his remarks to the media, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the strategic direction of the India-Cyprus partnership. This partnership also holds significance in the broader context of the India-EU strategic partnership and India’s growing engagement with the Mediterranean region,” said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as the PM concluded his Nicosia visit.

Several agreements were signed on Monday between the two countries, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union. Earlier, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides also conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country’s honour – the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III – at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The award marks the 23rd international recognition bestowed on PM Modi by a foreign country. Underlining his unmatched stature, several analysts reckoned that no Prime Minister of India has ever had such a profound global impact as a global statesman.

PM Modi was welcomed at the palace by Christodoulides while a military band paid tribute. The National Anthems were played and then the Prime Minister of India laid a wreath at the statue of Archbishop Makarios III. A private meeting between the two leaders followed. Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, the President of the Republic said: “It is a great pleasure and honour to have you with us on this historic visit, 23 years since the last visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus.

“Your visit also reflects the clear political will to further strengthen our bilateral relations in a multitude of sectors, from economy, trade, defence and security, technology, tourism and connectivity. We saw yesterday at the forum with businessmen, the strong interest that exists from both Indian and Cypriot businessmen.”

The Joint Declaration adopted later demonstrated in practice the new page in bilateral relations between India and Cyprus, also more generally at the European and international level.

“Cyprus is a predictable and secure ally of India in a region of particular geostrategic importance, such as the Eastern Mediterranean, the wider Middle East. At the same time, it is a Member State of the European Union (EU) that constitutes India’s gateway to Europe, and in the context of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU that will begin on 1 January 2026, we will work to further strengthen India’s strategic relations with the EU,” said Christodoulides.

‘I also want to publicly thank you for your long-standing stance on the Cyprus issue and our efforts to end the Turkish occupation and reunite our homeland. At the same time, I want to publicly express the support of the Republic of Cyprus in your efforts to confront both international and cross-border terrorism,” he added.

IANS

Plane crash: Meitei body urges people to cooperate in receiving remains of Manipuri AI crew members
Piyush Goyal’s chopper in Andhra Pradesh develops technical snag
