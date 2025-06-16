Monday, June 16, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi holds historic talks with Cyprus Prez, aims to boost bilateral ties

By: Agencies

Date:

Nicosia, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging discussions with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, marking a historic moment as it is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation.

Both leaders explored avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, security, and technology. The meeting, described as significant by Indian and Cypriot diplomatic sources, underscored the shared intent to elevate bilateral ties. Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace upon his arrival.

During the visit, PM Modi paid tribute to Makarios III, the first President of Cyprus and a revered religious leader, by laying a floral wreath at his memorial. India and Cyprus have maintained strong diplomatic relations since the establishment of formal ties in 1962.

Cyprus has consistently supported India on several critical issues, including Kashmir, at international platforms such as the United Nations. In their meeting, PM Modi and Christodoulides discussed new strategies for enhancing economic cooperation, increasing trade flows, and exploring technological collaborations.

Security and regional stability were also part of the dialogue, given the evolving geopolitical landscape. Upon his arrival in Cyprus, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora. While relatively small in number, the Indian community has a notable presence in sectors like education, healthcare, and business, contributing meaningfully to Cypriot society.

PM Modi thanked the Indian diaspora for the warm welcome he received in Limassol. He praised their contributions abroad and reaffirmed that India will continue working to deepen its friendship with Cyprus.

The Prime Minister was greeted by the diaspora with bouquets as he arrived at his hotel. He also interacted with the diaspora, exchanging greetings and acknowledging their support. PM Modi, accompanied by a delegation of nearly 100 officials, arrived in Cyprus at the invitation of President Christodoulides.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi conferred with Cyprus' highest honour, dedicates it to friendship between two nations
Next article
EAM Jaishankar dials UAE, Armenian counterparts amid Mideast tensions
