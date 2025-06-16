Monday, June 16, 2025
Sonia Gandhi’s condition stable, under close observation, says hospital

New Delhi, June 16: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late on Sunday due to stomach-related problems is now stable, said the hospital in a statement on Monday.

The hospital noted that the 78-year-old former Congress president is currently under observation in the Gastroenterology department of the hospital. “Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9:00 PM yesterday (15.06.2025, Sunday), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable, and the doctors are closely monitoring her health,” said Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the statement.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised for the second time this month. Earlier, on June 7, she underwent an MRI at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla after she complained of restlessness.

The Rajya Sabha MP had complained of restlessness and was rushed to hospital immediately. According to a doctor at IGMC, Gandhi’s blood pressure was detected to be marginally higher than normal, but she was normal and stable.

was taken to hospital for a routine check-up due to some minor health issues, said Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, had said. After being informed about Gandhi’s medical condition, CM Sukhu cut short his visit to Una and also headed to Shimla, said a party leader.

Also, a few months ago, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised in Delhi for a stomach-related problem. During the February visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she was admitted for one day under the care of a gastroenterology specialist.

In September 2022, she visited the US for a medical check-up that was deferred due to the pandemic. During that visit, she was accompanied by her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Due to that visit to the US, Sonia Gandhi was forced to miss a substantial part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2022.

Just before leaving for the US, Sonia Gandhi had ordered a major organisational structuring in the party. The news about her visit to the US was broken by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala who also tweeted to thank “everyone for their concern and good wishes”.

IANS

