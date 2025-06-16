Monday, June 16, 2025
Iran-Israel conflict: JKSA urges PM Modi for urgent evacuation of stranded Kashmiri students

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 16: As tensions intensify between Iran and Israel, the Indian Government has initiated the relocation of Indian students, including those from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), from high-risk zones in Iran.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate intervention for the evacuation of hundreds of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi on Monday, the JKSA expressed “grave concern” over the deteriorating security situation in Iran following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites and other key defence and energy infrastructure and retaliatory missile attacks by Iran.

The escalation has left Indian students — including those from Kashmir — vulnerable, scared, and exposed to life-threatening dangers. “These students had gone to Iran to pursue professional education, especially MBBS, owing to its affordable infrastructure,” the letter read.

“Now, they are caught in an active military zone, traumatised and desperate for safety.” According to the JKSA, a recent drone attack near the Hujjatdost Dormitory of Tehran University of Medical Sciences left two Kashmiri students injured. Both are reportedly in a stable condition and have been shifted to Ramsar, a safer location, by university officials.

Students have described harrowing scenes of airstrike sirens, tremors, and intensified military activity near campuses and hostels. The JKSA said students enrolled in various Iranian universities —especially in Tehran, Qom, and other high-alert regions — are “hearing continuous sounds of strikes and air defence systems.”

Many are facing psychological distress, while their families in India remain anxious and fearful. It is pertinent to note here that Tehran on Monday responded positively to India’s request for assistance in evacuating Indian citizens, particularly students stranded in Iranian cities. While Iran’s airspace remains closed due to ongoing military action, the Iranian government has assured that all land borders are open and available for safe passage.

According to media reports, the Foreign Minister of Iran gave the green light to India’s diplomatic mission and extended help for the safe evacuation of diplomats and civilians.

“Given the current condition and the closure of the country’s airports, as well as the request of many political missions to transfer their diplomats and nationals abroad, we inform that all land borders are open for crossing,” it said.

Similarly, the Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday said on X, “In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.”

The Indian Embassy has been putting up the advisory for all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin currently in Iran and has been sharing the emergency contact numbers, for the safety of Indians residing in Iran.

IANS

