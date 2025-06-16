Monday, June 16, 2025
SPORTS

Team Save Trees wins 7th Meghalaya Masters TT c'ship

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 15: The Meghalaya Veteran Table Tennis Association (MVTTA) successfully hosted the 7th edition of its flagship event, the Meghalaya Masters TT Team Championships, on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Polo Stadium in Shillong.
Organised annually to coincide with World Environment Day, the tournament brought together former table tennis stalwarts from across the state in a celebration of sport and environmental awareness.
This year’s tournament featured eight creatively named teams — Go Green, Stay Fit, Save Fuel, Swachh Bharat, Save Trees, Save Water, Save Earth, and Protect Nature — each themed to promote eco-consciousness. These teams were split into two groups and competed in an intense day of spirited matches.
Emerging victorious in the 2025 edition was Team Save Trees, led by captain Sarwan Gareri.
The winning team also included standout performances from Ranjan Deb, Ridip Gogoi, Michael Francis, and Jayant P. Rao.
They edged out Team Go Green in the final, which was captained by Kyrshan Ranee and featured teammates W. Zimik, S. Pyngrope, Bishnu P. Joshi, and Kiran Thapa.
A special highlight of the tournament was the individual recognition of Arup Nag from Team Save Fuel, who was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament for his exceptional play throughout the competition.
Hailing from Tura, Nag’s efforts underscored the strong presence of talent from across Meghalaya’s districts.
With its blend of nostalgia, sportsmanship, and environmental consciousness, the MVTTA’s annual event continues to grow in popularity and purpose, celebrating both the legacy of the sport and the pressing need for environmental action.

