Exciting double-header lined up for today

SSA U-20 4th Division League

Shillong, June 15:The Shillong Sports Association (SSA) has announced the fixtures for Monday’s matches in the ongoing 4th Division Under-20 Football League 2025. The double-header will take place on Monday, June 16, at the SSA Football Stadium in Shillong.

In the first clash of the day, Mawshubuit SC will face off against Risa Colony SC, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM. Both teams will be eager to secure vital points as the league phase intensifies.

Later in the day, the second fixture will see Them Rangshken ACC take on Mawlyngngad SC at 4:15 PM. With young talent on display and competitive action expected, fans can look forward to another exciting day of grassroots football in the city.The SSA’s Under-20 League continues to serve as a key platform for nurturing emerging footballers from across the region.