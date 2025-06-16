Monday, June 16, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Exciting double-header lined up for today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SSA U-20 4th Division League

Shillong, June 15:The Shillong Sports Association (SSA) has announced the fixtures for Monday’s matches in the ongoing 4th Division Under-20 Football League 2025. The double-header will take place on Monday, June 16, at the SSA Football Stadium in Shillong.
In the first clash of the day, Mawshubuit SC will face off against Risa Colony SC, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM. Both teams will be eager to secure vital points as the league phase intensifies.
Later in the day, the second fixture will see Them Rangshken ACC take on Mawlyngngad SC at 4:15 PM. With young talent on display and competitive action expected, fans can look forward to another exciting day of grassroots football in the city.The SSA’s Under-20 League continues to serve as a key platform for nurturing emerging footballers from across the region.

Previous article
Team Save Trees wins 7th Meghalaya Masters TT c’ship
Next article
M’aya aims to become India’s football capital, says CM
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

India in safe hands, says Michael Clarke

New Delhi, June 15: As India gears up for a new era in Test cricket, former Australia captain...
SPORTS

Young India face litmus test in England as Gill era begins

New Delhi, June 15: A new chapter in Indian cricket is set to unfold as the team gears...
SPORTS

M’aya aims to become India’s football capital, says CM

Shillong, June 15: In a significant push to elevate Meghalaya’s status in the national football landscape, Chief Minister...
SPORTS

Team Save Trees wins 7th Meghalaya Masters TT c’ship

Shillong, June 15: The Meghalaya Veteran Table Tennis Association (MVTTA) successfully hosted the 7th edition of its flagship...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India in safe hands, says Michael Clarke

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 15: As India gears up for...

Young India face litmus test in England as Gill era begins

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 15: A new chapter in Indian...

M’aya aims to become India’s football capital, says CM

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 15: In a significant push to elevate...
Load more

Popular news

India in safe hands, says Michael Clarke

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 15: As India gears up for...

Young India face litmus test in England as Gill era begins

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 15: A new chapter in Indian...

M’aya aims to become India’s football capital, says CM

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 15: In a significant push to elevate...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge