ITI, Khliehriat announces beginning of admission process

By: By Our Reporter

KHLIEHRIAT, June 16, 2025: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Khliehriat under craftsmen Training Scheme for the session 2025-26 (one-year course) is open in various trades in which application forms is available both in offline and online mode.
The trades include Driver cum Mechanic (LMV) for 6 months course, Surface Ornamentation Techniques (Embroidery) for 1 year course for those who have passed class 8 (Eight) and Computer Operator and Programming Assistant and Cosmetology (1 year course) whose desired qualification is class 10 passed.
Application forms can be obtained from the office of the Vice Principal Industrial Training Institute, Khliehriat during office hours. Applicants applying through online mode can submit their duly filled application forms via dectmeg.nic.in. The last date for receiving of application is fixed on 31st July, 2025.
Documents required are passport size photo, Birth Proof (Birth Certificate/SSLC Admit Card/SSLC Pass Certificate), Caste Certificate, Class 8 Marksheet. Class 10th Marksheet (if applying for those trades which require a minimum qualification of class 10 passed).
For any inquiries the office of the Vice Principal Industrial Training Institute, Khliehriat located at Old Sub-Division Office, Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills District may be visited or the contacts specified (-8837267102/ 7629907830/ 7628025511) may be contacted during office hours.
This was informed by the Vice Principal Industrial Training Institute, Khliehriat

