Age-old Dong canals revived in Udalguri district to restore water-access to villagers

Guwahati, June 17: In a significant step towards restoring traditional water management systems and strengthening rural resilience vis-à-vis climate change, premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, with support from LIC Housing Finance Ltd. (CSR initiative), has successfully rejuvenated two vital community-managed irrigation canals (Dong in local parlance) in Udalguri district of Assam.

The ’Bhawani Dong’ in Uttor Garuajhar and ‘Orang Dong’ in No. 2 Sonajuli village—both located in Bhergaon Block of Udalguri district play vital role in fulfilling community’s water needs.

These water channels, known locally as ‘Dongs’, form part of an age-old water distribution system used by the indigenous Bodo community.

The Dong system diverts river water through earthen canals to irrigate agricultural lands and fill local ponds (pukhuris) for household and farming needs. Especially in areas near the Indo-Bhutan border—where water scarcity during dry seasons is a recurring challenge—these traditional systems have played a crucial role in ensuring access to water and food security.

The Dong system is a community-driven practice of water governance. Earthen canals channel water from rivers into villages and farmlands, and their maintenance is traditionally overseen by local committees. Over the time, however, these systems have been rendered non-functional due to neglect, sedimentation, and climate-related changes.

‘Bhawani Dong’, one of the region’s most vital irrigation channels, caters to No. 1 Garuajhar (Chuba-Telabasti, Jhorabasti), Orangajuli, and Uttor Garuajhar (Chuba-Choyabasti). The canal serves approximately 1,500 households and a population exceeding 10,000.

However, in recent years, the canal’s water flow had drastically reduced during the dry months from January to March, leaving farmlands parched and downstream villages such as Kaachari Basti, Gaonburha Basti, and Jhara Basti with little or no access to water. The situation contributed to reduced agricultural output and growing hardship.

Following its restoration, the ‘Bhawani Dong’ now delivers a consistent flow of water, enabling timely irrigation, reactivating abandoned agricultural lands, and improving water availability even in previously neglected downstream areas.

In the No. 2 Sonajuli village, with around 120 households and a population of over 650, the ‘Orang Dong’ is the primary source of irrigation for nearly 500 bighas of farmland.

The repair of the ‘Orang Dong’ has been a game changer for the village, particularly during the pre-monsoon and kharif seasons, when timely water supply is critical for cropping.

With the Dong now functioning efficiently, villagers have resumed cultivation activities with renewed confidence, significantly reducing the risk of crop failure due to water stress.

As in Garuajhar, the restoration effort included community involvement at every stage—from identifying repair needs to physically contributing labour for clearing blockages and maintaining flow paths.

The success of these restorations lies not just in the return of flowing water, but in the revival of traditional knowledge systems and community-led governance. Local water management committees have been reactivated to oversee fair distribution, resolve disputes, and ensure continued maintenance of the Dongs.