Man City set for Club WC vs Wydad amid high expectations

Philadelphia, June 16: Manchester City will begin their pursuit of a second Club World Cup title in successive tournaments as they take on Moroccan giants Wydad AC in their Group G opener on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Grouped alongside Italian heavyweights Juventus and UAE outfit Al-Ain, Pep Guardiola’s side face a competitive challenge in the expanded format.

However, anything short of a top-two finish would be deemed a massive underperformance for the reigning English champions.

After a forgettable 2024-25 campaign that saw City surrender their Premier League crown to Liverpool, fall to Real Madrid in the Champions League, and suffer a heartbreaking FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, the Club World Cup presents a fresh chance at redemption.

Their only silverware last season came in the form of the Community Shield – a modest consolation for a club with such lofty standards.

Off the pitch, looming anxieties persist, with a verdict expected soon on the 115 financial charges that have cast a long shadow over the club.

But on the field, City are wasting no time in reshaping their squad for a new era. The summer transfer window has already seen the arrivals of creative midfielder Rayan Cherki, versatile full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Dutch playmaker Tijjani Reijnders – all expected to feature in the opener. Backup goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is also part of the touring squad.

The defending champions of the 2023 edition, City technically enter this competition as title-holders despite FIFA briefly replacing the event with the Intercontinental Cup last year. However, they face a Wydad AC side rich in domestic success and not short of global experience either.

This marks the third Club World Cup appearance for the Moroccan outfit, known as the Red Castle, who qualified by virtue of their 2021-22 CAF Champions League triumph. However, recent seasons have exposed frailties – a third-place finish in the 2024-25 Botola Pro and a disappointing group-stage exit from the 2023-24 CAF Champions League have left much to improve upon.

Managed by Mohamed Amine Benhachem, Wydad’s squad features seasoned campaigners including veteran winger Nordin Amrabat, who joined the club last month after a spell with Hull City. Dutch-born forward Mohamed Rayhi, who netted 11 times last season, is expected to lead the attack alongside Amrabat. The team, however, enters the clash on the back of narrow friendly defeats to European sides Porto and Sevilla.

As City prepare for a potentially tricky outing against Juventus eight days later, Guardiola could rotate heavily in Wednesday’s clash. Nonetheless, all eyes will be on the debuts of Cherki, Reijnders, and Ait-Nouri – as well as on the fitness of defender John Stones, who has travelled despite a thigh injury. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic, nursing a heel issue, has been left behind to recover.With both clubs seeking a strong start, Wednesday’s encounter could well set the tone for the rest of the tournament. For City, it’s a shot at revival; for Wydad, a chance at rewriting their international story. (Agencies)