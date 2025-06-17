Tuesday, June 17, 2025
SPORTS

PSG thrash Atletico Madrid 4-0 to kick off CWC campaign

By: Agencies

Date:

Pasadena, June 16: Fabián Ruiz and Vitinha scored in the first half, and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain opened Club World Cup play with a 4-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.
PSG largely dominated Atlético at the Rose Bowl in its first match since trouncing Inter Milan 5-0 to win its first Champions League title on May 31.
Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in scored against 10-man Atlético in the second half of the European powers’ meeting in front of 80,619 fans at the site of the 1994 World Cup final. The matchup was one of the highest-profile games in the group stage of the first 32-team edition of the Club World Cup – and treble-winning PSG excelled under another spotlight.
Atlético’s Clément Lenglet was sent off in the 78th minute with his second yellow card on a frustrating day that left Diego Simeone visibly furious at both the referees and his players’ mistakes.Ousmane Dembélé wasn’t in uniform for PSG after reportedly injuring a quadriceps while playing for France on June 6. Gonçalo Ramos replaced Dembélé in Luis Enrique’s only change to the starting lineup from the Champions League final.
Enrique wore shorts and a training shirt on the sideline while coaching PSG in 88-degree midday California heat (31 Celsius).
PSG controlled possession early, and Ruiz capitalized atop the penalty area in the 19th minute. The Spanish midfielder long coveted by Atlético beat Jan Oblak with a clever strike into the far corner.Vitinha followed with a goal in injury time off Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s second assist of the first half.
Julián Alvarez appeared to answer for Atlético in the second half, but the goal was waved off after VAR determined Koke had fouled Désiré Doué in the buildup.
Alexander Sørloth horrifically missed an open net in the 82nd minute for Atlético. Mayulu iced PSG’s victory five minutes later, and Lee converted a penalty on the final kick of the match.
Atlético got a golden chance to tie it in first-half injury time, but Gianluigi Donnarumma swallowed up Thomas Griezmann’s hard shot in the box. Moments later, Vitinha slipped through the Atlético defense and scored on the break.
PSG looked remarkably sharp late in its taxing season, showing no sign of treating this tournament as an anticlimax. The champs are in good shape to advance from group play after winning their toughest group match on paper. (AP)

Previous article
Man City set for Club WC vs Wydad amid high expectations
Next article
Strong finish helps India double World Cup haul from last year
spot_imgspot_img

