CBI files graft case against 2 ex-ONGC officials, 8 medical shop owners

Guwahati, June 18: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against 10 accused including a former deputy general manager (medical services) of ONGC, Jorhat, and a contractual medical officer of ONGC, Jorhat, on the allegation that the accused public servants entered into criminal conspiracy with proprietors of private empanelled medical shops and unknown persons during 2019 to 2022.

It was also alleged that the proprietors of empanelled medical shops claimed false and bogus bills of Rs 45 lakh raised on the basis of fake requisition slips for issuance of medicine without the knowledge of beneficiaries of ONGC and their dependents.

According to the FIR registered, the names of the accused are Bijoy Kumar Shaw, the then DGM(MS), ONGC, Jorhat; Eashitva Tamuli, contractual medical officer (occupational health), ONGC, Jorhat.

Eight other accused named in the FIR are Bhanwari Lal Lakhotia, proprietor of M/s Lakhotia Medical Hall, Jorhat; Satadal Ghosh, proprietor of M/s North East Medical, Jorhat; Khirud Saikia, proprietor of M/s Jay Sankar Medical, Jorhat; Minakshi Baruah, proprietor of M/s Minakshi Drugs, Jorhat; Shankar Goswami, proprietor of M/s New Sanjivani Medical, Jorhat; Ritu Barpatra Gohain, proprietor of M/s Nishita Medical, Jorhat; Masuma Rahman Goney, proprietor of M/s Tini Ali Medical Hall, Jorhat and Purnima Bordoloi, proprietor of M/s Deepali Medical, Jorhat.

“Searches were conducted in the different residential premises of all the accused persons which led to recovery of some incriminating documents. Investigation is underway,” an official statement issued on Wednesday said.