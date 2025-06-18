Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Metbah Lyngdoh roots for implementation MRSSA

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 18: The UDP Chief and Chairman of the State Planning Board, Metbah Lyngdoh said that implementation of MRSSA would help in addressing the concerns of influx into the state.

The statement came from Lyngdoh after the State Cabinet recently decided to revisit the MRSSA and give it more teeth following the sensational murder of Indore Tourist Raja Raghuvanshi by his own wife in Sohra.

“I don’t see anything wrong with MRSSA,” Lyngdoh said while reminding that the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has already passed a resolution in the House long time back to urge upon the Centre to implement ILP in the state, adding the Chief Minister and other Cabinet Ministers are pursing up the matter with the Centre on regular basis

Pointing out that the State Government has to pursue the matter again and again, he said that the Central Government may have seen some areas of concerns which comes in conflict with Central laws for implementing ILP and these particular aspects, if there are any has to be sorted out.

In the aftermath of the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, the Meghalaya government has decided to revisit the MRSSA and has also directed all homestays, resorts and families to compulsorily register tourists they host to help control crimes

In case of paying guests, whoever is accommodating them by renting rooms, they will have to use the Tourism app and share the information with the Government and if somebody does not register and there is a breach of law, the onus falls on the owner of the accommodation unit

 

Equip students with skills, critical thinking: Nagaland CM
