Wednesday, June 18, 2025
OHCHR flags China over ‘infringement’ of Tibetian rights

By: Agencies

Geneva, June 18: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has raised serious concerns over “ongoing infringements” on the rights of people living in Tibet and called to align legislation and policies with international human rights law.

Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the UN Human Rights Commissioner (OHCHR) detailed a grave assessment of the current global landscape. He asserted that he has continued to engage directly with China on a wide range of issues.

Raising concerns about the human rights violations in China, Turk highlighted the lack of progress on much-needed legal reform to ensure compliance with international human rights law.

“In Tibet, there are ongoing infringements on cultural and other rights. I call for the release of all individuals detained for exercising their rights and to align legislation and policies with international human rights law,” the UN human rights chief stated.

“I continue to engage directly with China on a wide range of issues. I am concerned about the lack of progress on much-needed legal reform to ensure compliance with international human rights law. I also regret that there has not yet been a resolution to the individual cases we have raised,” he said.

“I also regret that there has not yet been a resolution to the individual cases we have raised. My Office continues to receive worrying reports of violations in Xinjiang, including undue prison sentences, incommunicado detention, and restrictions on fundamental rights.

In Hong Kong, the continued application of national security laws raises serious concerns about the shrinking of civic space,” he added. Furthermore, Turk expressed deep concern over the “military escalation between Israel and Iran,” urging de-escalation and “urgent diplomatic negotiations.”

He underscored the need for “full respect of international law by both sides, particularly the protection of civilians in densely populated areas.” The UN Human Rights Chief stressed that the current trajectory of escalating conflict and blatant disregard for international human rights and humanitarian law is indefensible.

The UN High Commissioner urged the international community to uphold international law, defend human rights, and resist the weakening of the foundational principles of the UN. IANS

