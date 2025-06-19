Five Meghalaya athletes to represent India in Asian Muaythai Championship

Nongpoh, June 19: The President of the Muaythai Association of Meghalaya (MTAM), Angelus Sun today extended his best wishes to five athletes from the state who will represent India under the banner of the United Muaythai Association of India (UMAI) at the upcoming Asian Muaythai Championship 2025. The prestigious continental event will be held in Thai Nguyen Province, Vietnam, from June 20 to 26.

The five athletes selected to compete in the championship are Bansahnamkyrpang Warkhyllew of Nongkrem, East Khasi Hills (45kg category), Aristone Syiemsad of Mawdiangdiang, East Khasi Hills (57kg), Teiboklang Marbaniang of Mylliem, East Khasi Hills (51kg), Mary Christine Riang of Umsaitsning, Ri Bhoi District (45kg), and Anita Rai of Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi District (48kg).

In his address, Angelus Sun offered heartfelt gratitude to the parents of the athletes, who have personally borne the full cost of the trip—reportedly amounting to ₹1.25 lakh per athlete—from their own savings. He also expressed hope that the Meghalaya government would step forward to financially support these athletes, as it has done in past events where state sportspersons represented the country on international platforms.

Sun further conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for his active role in promoting Muaythai in the state, and to Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) for enabling Muaythai athletes from Meghalaya to gain opportunities both within the state and at national and international levels. He acknowledged the support structures that have allowed athletes to not only compete but also earn scholarships and financial rewards through their achievements.

As the President of MTAM, Sun voiced his strong belief that the fighters departing for Vietnam will return with honor, not only for their families and communities but also for the entire state of Meghalaya and the nation at large.