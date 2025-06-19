Aaranyak, Arya Hospital organise health camp for forest staff of Pobitora WLS

Guwahati, June 19: Around 75 frontline forest personnel deployed in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, their family members and a few local villagers participated in a health camp organised on Wednesday by premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) authority, SHIPA (a local NGO) and Arya Hospital here with support from Zoo Berlin.

A health camp which was conducted at the Range Office of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS), facilitated basic health care and necessary medical support for the participants.

Dr. Abijeet Neog, head of Arya Hospital, facilitated availability of a team of medical professionals for the health camp led by Dr. Sailendra Kr. Das and comprising Dr. Luckson, nurses Satabdi Swargiary and Pallabi Dutta.

The health camp was successfully organised in presence and pro-active participation of Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Executive Director of Aaranyak, Dr. Deba Kumar Dutta, Deputy Director of Aaranyak, Manas Kr. Bhattacharjya, Assistance Director of Aaranyak, Researcher Ujjal Bayan, Assistant Project Officer Pranjal Deka, and one of the unit handlers of Aaranyak’s K9 dog squad Rupak Bora.

“Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) believes organising such health camps are vital for forest staff, whose demanding duties in remote and physically challenging environments often limit their access to regular basic medical care. Supporting their well-being not only boosts their efficiency and morale but also strengthens long-term wildlife conservation efforts,” said Dr Deba Kumar Dutta.

“This health camp could reach nearly 90% of the frontline staff of Pobitora WLS. A few personnel stationed in remote areas were unable to attend the camp this time. However, we will ensure health care for them in such programmes to be held in future. All forest staff will also receive essential medicines and first aid kits,” the Aaranyak official said.