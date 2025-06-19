Thursday, June 19, 2025
Have difference of opinion with the Congress leadership, reveals Shashi Tharoor

By: Agencies

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been at odds with his party on various issues, on Thursday clearly said that he has a difference of opinion with the top leadership but indicated that he will stay put.

“I was not here, as you know, and very recently our senior leader Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passed away, and I am going there. So I am not going to answer your pointed questions as I know what all questions you have in your mind,” Tharoor, who reached the Kerala capital the other day after leading an all-party delegation to a five-nation outreach programme, including the US and Brazil, as part of the ‘Operation Sindoor’ diplomatic initiative, told media persons here.

“Yes, I have differences of opinion with the Congress leadership, and that’s known to all. Some things are public, and I will meet them (leadership) directly, and if they ask me directly, I will also reply. I’m not going anywhere… I’m a Congressman,” he added.

Tharoor has faced pushback from the Congress over his acceptance of the government invitation to head an Operation Sindoor delegation, though the party had not nominated him and his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including his government’s response to cross-border terrorism.

In reply to a question on why he was not present to campaign for the Congress candidate at the crucial Nilambur assembly by-election that is taking place on Thursday, Tharoor tersely said: “I was not invited for it.”

Reacting sharply to Tharoor’s statement, fellow party Lok Sabha member Rajmohan Unnithan said that “what’s happening in Nilambur is not someone’s wedding to be invited”. “In the Congress party, what happens is it’s the leaders who inform their availability to the campaign committee, which decides which leader should campaign where, and there is no invitation extended to any Congress leader,” said Unnithan, who is known for his razor-sharp tongue.

“ For a while now, his (Tharoor) mind is with (PM) Modi and the body with the Congress party. All except Tharoor know where he is heading. He has no allegiance towards anyone other than himself, and he always forgets how he reached here after joining the Congress,” he added.

IANS

