Friday, June 20, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

After Ahmedabad crash, Air India faces slew of passenger complaints on social media

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 20: Just a week after the devastating crash of Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, the national carrier is now facing intense backlash from passengers over poor service, damaged baggage, mishandled refunds, and alleged harassment, all of which are surfacing on social media platform X.

On June 12, Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, claiming 275 lives that included 241 passengers and crew and 34 people on the ground, as the plane had crashed into a hostel of a medical college.

The crash, one of the worst in Indian aviation history, has put the airline under a harsh spotlight. And now, passengers are voicing their long-standing frustrations, painting a troubling picture of Air India’s service standards.

A user named Qamar Saquib posted that on June 18, while travelling from Patna to Jeddah via Delhi on Air India flights AI-2634 and AI-991, he discovered that his gold (5.5 grams) was missing from his luggage upon arrival in Jeddah. “I filed a complaint immediately at the Jeddah airport,” he wrote, tagging the airline for accountability.

Jasmeet Singh raised a separate issue, accusing Air India of not honouring a refund promise made by airport staff. “It’s a clear case of cheating. The staff was insensitive to my mother, a senior citizen, who was travelling with my sisters,” he wrote.

In another disturbing post, a user named Sakina alleged that Air India fraudulently cancelled her grandparents’ tickets from Mumbai to Bengaluru, both of whom are heart patients.

“On June 9, I received an email saying the tickets for June 26 had been cancelled through the website — something I never did,” she claimed. The refund provided was a mere Rs 1,400 for tickets worth Rs 15,000, and customer service has reportedly gone silent.

“This is a scam,” she wrote, calling the act “a breach of security” and “fraudulent.” Yash, another flyer, said he was mentally and physically harassed when he was forced to switch seats multiple times on flight AI-558, despite pre-booking seat 12D.

“I have back problems and was shifted from 12D to 16C, and then to 29D,” he said. Passenger Rajneesh Khullar, tagging the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA, expressed frustration over broken baggage and zero response from Air India.

“We got our bags after a week. One was broken. I have sent over two dozen emails and filed a claim (Case #23700866), but there has been no response,” he wrote.

Parul Kumar, who flew on AI-309, called out the airline for “super dirty” toilets, non-functional screens, and unresponsive attendants, despite paying AUD 1,500 for the tickets. “Very pathetic service,” she said bluntly.

Another flyer, who goes by AR, shared a video from flight AI-810 and requested Air India to change the “dirty and worn-out tapestry” on its aircraft “for the sake of Tata Group’s reputation and in memory of late Shri Ratan Tata.”

These complaints are now adding to the growing pressure on Air India, which is already under scrutiny after the deadly June 12 crash. The national carrier, which was expected to undergo a revival under the Tata Group’s ownership, is now facing renewed criticism not only for technical and safety lapses but also for widespread service failures.

IANS

Previous article
Assisted dying bill clears UK Commons, moves to House of Lords
Next article
Gas blowout: US experts to help ONGC in capping well 
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday on the Katihar-Barauni rail section under the Sonpur Railway...
News Alert

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and K.L. Rahul stamped their authority at Headingley with...
NATIONAL

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday evening to lead the national event as...
NATIONAL

Gas blowout: US experts to help ONGC in capping well 

Guwahati, June 20: A team of experts from the United States (US) will coordinate with ONGC in plugging...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday...

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal...

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here...
Load more

Popular news

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday...

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal...

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge