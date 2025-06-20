Friday, June 20, 2025
Gas blowout: US experts to help ONGC in capping well 

Guwahati, June 20: A team of experts from the United States (US) will coordinate with ONGC in plugging the gas blowout at the well site in Sivasagar with the public sector undertaking (PSU) deciding to opt for capping operations from Saturday.

While multiple approaches were explored with great effort and precision, ONGC has now decided to adopt the “more practical and safer strategy to cap the gas leakage”, much like what Oil India (OIL) had resorted to cap the gas well at Baghjan in Tinsukia district back in 2020.

Notably, nine days have passed since the gas leakage occurred during servicing operations at rig number 147(A) and well number 135 of ONGC, located at Rudrasagar oil field at Barichuk in Bhatiapar in Sivasagar district on June 12.

Over 330 families had to be evacuated and are being supported by the state government with basic relief and safety measures.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said ONGC had on Friday informed the state government that it would start capping operations from Saturday with the help of an expert team from the US.

“ONGC has also informed the government that capping was the third option after plan A and plan B, with multiple variables, did not work out. Now, the capping operations will take a few days but we are hopeful that the leakage will be plugged. The state government and district administration have offered full cooperation during the operations by ONGC,” the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister took to social media to inform, “Close to 50 percent of the groundwork — such as site preparation and equipment mobilisation — has already been completed. A team of experts from the United States is reaching the site this evening to provide additional insights and support. Full-scale operations under the new plan are set to begin tomorrow.”

“The Government of India and Government of Assam are monitoring the situation 24×7 and are fully committed to ensuring safety, restoring normalcy and resolving the issue at the earliest,” Sarma stated

In regard to payment of compensation to the affected families, Sarma said both the ONGC and district administration will take stock of the situation before deciding on the compensation to be paid by the PSU.

