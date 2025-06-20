Friday, June 20, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Beef row: Assam CM orders strict enforcement of cattle law

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, June 20: Amid heightened communal sensitivities following Eid celebrations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued stern instructions to district administrations across the state to strictly enforce the Assam Cattle Preservation Act.

The directive comes in the wake of multiple incidents involving the recovery of beef near Hindu localities and places of worship, particularly in the Dhubri district, which have sparked tensions in several areas. While underscoring the importance of respecting religious freedom, the Chief Minister stressed that legal boundaries must be upheld, especially in demographically sensitive zones.

“These incidents have occurred close to temples, namghars, and Hindu-majority areas where beef consumption or slaughter is prohibited within a five-kilometre radius, as per the Assam Cattle Preservation Act,” Sarma said. Holding district administrations responsible for recent flare-ups, Sarma criticised the lack of timely intervention despite clear legal provisions.

“Had the law been enforced adequately, these situations could have been avoided. We are now directing all districts to implement the Act strictly and without exception,” he added. To avoid further communal unrest, the state government is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for district officials to manage cattle slaughter regulations in mixed-population areas.

“The SOP will serve as a guide to ensure religious sacrifices do not escalate into communal conflict,” Sarma explained, adding that the most stringent provisions of the law would be invoked going forward. Reiterating the state’s firm stance, Sarma said the ban on cow slaughter within a five-kilometre radius of temples and Hindu settlements would be rigorously enforced.

He also announced a statewide survey of VGR (Village Grazing Reserve) and PGR (Professional Grazing Reserve) lands amid reports of encroachments in tribal belts. “In districts like Lakhimpur, we’ve found illegal occupation of sensitive lands, including tribal areas and grazing reserves. We have directed the respective deputy commissioners to identify and act against such encroachments,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on cattle slaughter violations near religious areas, warning that administrative accountability would be enforced in cases of negligence. The recent incidents involving beef found near Hindu religious sites have led to public outrage and increased communal tension across parts of Assam, prompting the state to tighten its enforcement measures.

IANS

Previous article
Local human rights body spotlights growing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh
Next article
Kalaguru was an extraordinary teacher: Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday on the Katihar-Barauni rail section under the Sonpur Railway...
News Alert

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and K.L. Rahul stamped their authority at Headingley with...
NATIONAL

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday evening to lead the national event as...
NATIONAL

Gas blowout: US experts to help ONGC in capping well 

Guwahati, June 20: A team of experts from the United States (US) will coordinate with ONGC in plugging...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday...

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal...

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here...
Load more

Popular news

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday...

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal...

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge