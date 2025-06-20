Friday, June 20, 2025
News AlertREGIONAL

Kalaguru was an extraordinary teacher: Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury

By: Bureau

Date:

Guwahati, June 20 :The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) observed Rabha Divas today with a glowing tribute to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, the legendary cultural stalwart of Assam, marking his 56th death anniversary.

The commemorative event was organised by the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity at RGU, bringing together doyens of art, literature, and education to honour the multifaceted genius whose legacy continues to inspire generations, according to a RGU Press communique

The event began with floral tributes to Kalaguru, offered by eminent scholars of RGU — Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury, Emeritus Professor and Chair of the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity, Prof Pradip Jyoti Mahanta from the Department of English, Prof Bhuban Barooah, Dean of the Royal School of Language and Prof. Shiela Bora, noted historian and Advisor in the Department of History. The ceremony was enriched by soulful renditions of Rabha Sangeet by RGU faculty members and students.

Reminiscing about his childhood interactions with Bishnu Rabha, Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury recalled how the Kalaguru personally taught him the nuances of musical instruments played in Bihu and explained complex physics concepts using simple analogies—such as the motion of an arrow pulled in a bow.

“Bishnu Rabha was an extraordinary teacher—one who celebrated all ethnic communities and always emphasised unity through cultural assimilation,” he said.

Reflecting on Rabha’s vast contributions, Prof Pradip Jyoti Mahanta described him as a “versatile cultural icon” and an “ethnomusical genius” whose analytical and scientific outlook added depth to his creative work. “He stood at the very core of Assam’s cultural renaissance,” Prof Mahanta noted.

Prof Bhuban Barooah recited one of Rabha’s poems and remembered how he had created the popular dot pencil sketch of the Kalaguru decades back during his childhood days.

The event served as a moving tribute to one of Assam’s greatest visionaries, whose influence in literature, music, art, and social reform remains timeless.

