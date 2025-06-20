Friday, June 20, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

By: Agencies

Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday on the Katihar-Barauni rail section under the Sonpur Railway division, where the 15910 Avadh-Assam Express collided with a railway trolley between Kadhagola and Semapur stations, resulting in the death of one railway worker and serious injuries to four others.

The speeding express train, coming from Barauni, crashed into the trolley present on the down line of the track. The trolley was shattered into pieces, and the impact led to the immediate death of one trolley man, while four others suffered critical injuries.

The injured were rushed to the nearest health centre, where all four remain in critical condition. The deceased railway worker’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and his family has been informed.

A medical team from Katihar was immediately dispatched to the scene, as confirmed by Katihar ADRM Manoj Kumar Singh. ADRM Manoj Kumar Singh stated that a high-level investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

“It is being investigated how a railway trolley came onto the live track during train movement. Whether it was due to human negligence or a technical failure will be revealed only after a thorough inquiry,” he said.

This incident has once again raised serious questions about railway safety protocols and coordination among railway staff during maintenance or logistics movement on active tracks. Earlier on June 16, four wheels of a goods train derailed near the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) section of Muzaffarpur Junction derailed around 6:02 PM.

The goods train was returning toward Narayanpur after unloading ballast (boulders) and had originated from the Madipur side. According to a railway official, a wagon went off the track shortly before the derailment, causing the train to become unbalanced.

IANS

Previous article
1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley
