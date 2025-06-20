Friday, June 20, 2025
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and K.L. Rahul stamped their authority at Headingley with a record-breaking stand, becoming the most successful Indian openers at the venue in Test cricket in the ongoing first Test of the five-match series on Friday.

The stylish left-right combination put together 91 runs for the first wicket, surpassing the 64-run mark set by legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth back in 1986 — a record that stood unchallenged for 39 years.

After England captain Ben Stokes opted to bowl first under overcast skies, Jaiswal and Rahul faced a disciplined new-ball attack led by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse. The Indian openers started cautiously, showing sound judgment outside off and immense patience.

As the session wore on, both batters found fluency—Rahul unfurling elegant drives through cover, and Jaiswal playing with a mix of controlled aggression and solid technique. Their partnership of 91 runs was a masterclass in shot selection and temperament, with the pair collecting 16 boundaries, all via classical strokes through the offside.

Despite a few testing deliveries—most notably a nasty ribcage blow to Jaiswal from Carse—the duo looked in complete control. For a while, England appeared bereft of ideas, even burning a DRS review on a delivery that pitched comfortably outside leg stump.

Just as it seemed India would head to lunch with all ten wickets intact, England roared back in the final six balls of the session to peg the visitors back. Brydon Carse provided the much-needed breakthrough with a wide outswinger that KL Rahul edged to Joe Root at first slip for a composed 42.

Then, on debut, Sai Sudharsan lasted just four balls before falling to a leg-side strangle off Ben Stokes—caught behind by Jamie Smith for a duck. Those two quick wickets brought life back into a contest that was rapidly tilting India’s way. Despite the wobble, Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 44 at lunch, continuing to look assured after his stellar showing in the previous India-England series w, where he tallied over 700 runs.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations
Next article
Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday on the Katihar-Barauni rail section under the Sonpur Railway...
NATIONAL

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday evening to lead the national event as...
NATIONAL

Gas blowout: US experts to help ONGC in capping well 

Guwahati, June 20: A team of experts from the United States (US) will coordinate with ONGC in plugging...
NATIONAL

After Ahmedabad crash, Air India faces slew of passenger complaints on social media

New Delhi, June 20: Just a week after the devastating crash of Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday...

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here...

Gas blowout: US experts to help ONGC in capping well 

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 20: A team of experts from the...
Load more

Popular news

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday...

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here...

Gas blowout: US experts to help ONGC in capping well 

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 20: A team of experts from the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge