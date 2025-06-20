NEHU suspends Prof. Nirmalendu Saha arrested by CBI in bribery case

Shillong, June 20: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has suspended Prof. Nirmalendu Saha, Dean of the School of Life Sciences, following his recent arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bribery case.

The suspension order, signed by the Pro Vice-Chancellor of NEHU Shillong Campus, Prof. Sumarbin Umdor, was issued after Prof. Saha completed 48 hours in CBI custody.

“Prof. Saha is deemed suspended after being in CBI custody for 48 hours. Upon receiving official communication from the agency, the university issued the suspension letter,” NEHU Public Relations Officer, Dr. Davidson Pyngrope, said in a statement.

The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) expressed strong dismay over the incident. NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma stated that the arrest of Prof. Saha, the university’s senior-most professor, has damaged the image of both NEHUTA and the university.

“This incident comes at a time when NEHU is already facing public criticism due to an ongoing unresolved crisis,” Kma said. He urged the CBI in Guwahati to conduct a thorough investigation, referring to media reports claiming that Prof. Saha was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

Reiterating the association’s strict stance against corruption, Kma added, “We follow a zero-tolerance policy and will not defend anyone involved in corrupt practices.”

The CBI had arrested Prof. Saha and the proprietor of a private firm based in Guwahati on June 11 during a bribe transaction of Rs 3.43 lakh at the Gauhati University Guest House.

According to the CBI, a case was registered the same day based on source information alleging that the private individual, in collusion with Prof. Saha and others, engaged in corrupt practices. The accused were reportedly facilitating supply orders for scientific equipment and laboratory items and ensuring bill clearances in exchange for bribes.