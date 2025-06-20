Friday, June 20, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

NEHU suspends Prof. Nirmalendu Saha arrested by CBI in bribery case

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, June 20: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has suspended Prof. Nirmalendu Saha, Dean of the School of Life Sciences, following his recent arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bribery case.
The suspension order, signed by the Pro Vice-Chancellor of NEHU Shillong Campus, Prof. Sumarbin Umdor, was issued after Prof. Saha completed 48 hours in CBI custody.

“Prof. Saha is deemed suspended after being in CBI custody for 48 hours. Upon receiving official communication from the agency, the university issued the suspension letter,” NEHU Public Relations Officer, Dr. Davidson Pyngrope, said in a statement.

The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) expressed strong dismay over the incident. NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma stated that the arrest of Prof. Saha, the university’s senior-most professor, has damaged the image of both NEHUTA and the university.

“This incident comes at a time when NEHU is already facing public criticism due to an ongoing unresolved crisis,” Kma said. He urged the CBI in Guwahati to conduct a thorough investigation, referring to media reports claiming that Prof. Saha was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

Reiterating the association’s strict stance against corruption, Kma added, “We follow a zero-tolerance policy and will not defend anyone involved in corrupt practices.”

The CBI had arrested Prof. Saha and the proprietor of a private firm based in Guwahati on June 11 during a bribe transaction of Rs 3.43 lakh at the Gauhati University Guest House.
According to the CBI, a case was registered the same day based on source information alleging that the private individual, in collusion with Prof. Saha and others, engaged in corrupt practices. The accused were reportedly facilitating supply orders for scientific equipment and laboratory items and ensuring bill clearances in exchange for bribes.

Previous article
Kalaguru was an extraordinary teacher: Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury
Next article
Assisted dying bill clears UK Commons, moves to House of Lords
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday on the Katihar-Barauni rail section under the Sonpur Railway...
News Alert

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and K.L. Rahul stamped their authority at Headingley with...
NATIONAL

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday evening to lead the national event as...
NATIONAL

Gas blowout: US experts to help ONGC in capping well 

Guwahati, June 20: A team of experts from the United States (US) will coordinate with ONGC in plugging...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday...

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal...

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here...
Load more

Popular news

Bihar: One killed, four injured in rail accident

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 20: A rail accident occurred early Friday...

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 20: India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal...

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge