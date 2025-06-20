Woman killed, farmer shot at in Manipur

Imphal, June 19: A woman was killed and a farmer shot at in separate incidents in Manipur on Thursday, officials said.

Police said that a farmer identified as Ningthoujam Biren was shot at after being struck by a bullet, reportedly fired by suspected Kuki militants at Phubala village in Bishnupur district on Wednesday.

After the incident, security forces rushed to the area and reportedly fired towards the hill in the nearby Churachandpur district. Subsequently, a woman identified as Hoikholhing Haokip, belonging to the Kuki tribal community, was shot dead, and she is stated to be the wife of the Langchingmanbi Village chief.

It is not yet clear who actually fired at the woman. The body of the woman would be taken to the Churachandpur district headquarters tonight by the district Police. Tension ran high in both Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, and additional security forces were deployed to defuse the tension. (IANS)