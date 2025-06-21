Saturday, June 21, 2025
DGCA directs Air India to remove 3 senior officials without delay, airline implements order

New Delhi, June 21: After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched stringent action against Air India over serious lapses in crew scheduling protocols, directing it to remove three senior officials from rostering department without delay, the airline said on Saturday.It has acknowledged the regulator’s directive and have implemented the order.

DGCA ordered Air India to remove the three officials from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering. According to a formal directive issued by the aviation regulator, it identified the trio as being directly responsible for multiple violations, including unauthorised and non-compliant crew pairings, breaches of mandatory licensing requirements, and a failure to adhere to flight crew recency norms.

The DGCA described the situation as a “systemic failure” in both scheduling procedures and supervisory oversight. An Air India spokesperson said that in the interim, the company’s Chief Operations Officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC).

“Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices,” said the airline. According to the DGCA, “these three officials have been involved in serious and repeated lapses regarding crew rostering,” adding that internal disciplinary proceedings must be initiated against them within 10 days. Currently reeling under the devastating AI 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed at least 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, Air India is facing intense heat as the Aviation Industry Employees’ Guild (AIEG) has demanded a CBI probe into the sacking of two cabin crew members by the airline for reporting a technical fault in the aircraft last year.

AIEG General Secretary, George Abraham, told IANS that they have demanded a CBI probe into the sacking of two cabin crew members, as this move, after pressure on them by Air India to change their statements after reporting a technical fault in the Dreamliner 787 aircraft, is a very serious matter.

IANS

