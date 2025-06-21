Saturday, June 21, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Vizag Yoga event sets new Guinness World Record

By: Agencies

Visakhapatnam, June 21: With the participation of over three lakh people, the main national event held here on Saturday to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga, created a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering for a yoga session at one place.

Prime minister Narendra Modi led the event by performing Common Yoga Protocol with 3.01 lakh people on RK Beach. He was joined by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Central and state ministers.

The event was held on a 28-km stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram. It broke the record set in 2023 by Surat by hosting a yoga session with 1.47 lakh participants at one location. There was enthusiasm among participants in the colourful event, which marked the culmination of a month-long ‘Yogandhra’ campaign.

Leaders of political parties, bureaucrats, government employees, professionals, eminent people from various walks of life, youth, students, women, senior citizens and children performed yoga asanas along the coast. About 11,000 Navy personnel and their family members also joined the mega event.

Eastern Naval Command also organised yoga sessions on Naval ships anchored off Visakhapatnam. The Visakhapatnam event concluded the successful month-long Yogandhra campaign that engaged 2.17 crore participants statewide, creating several records. The event showcased yoga’s universal appeal, with participants ranging from tribal communities to urban professionals united in celebrating this ancient practice.

Authorities had established 326 designated compartments where participants performed asanas in a synchronised manner. Each compartment was assigned specific individuals, with coordination planned through 607 Urban Secretariats, along with additional personnel from rural secretariats.

After the event, representatives of Guinness Book of World Records handed over certificate to state ministers Nara Lokesh and Satya Kumar. The ministers also received another certificate for a Guinness Record for the mass surya namaskar event held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

A total of 22,122 tribal students participated in the surya namaskar event. Lokesh expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the main event and stated that it was organised to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi the gift of Guinness Book of World Record. The minister stated that the event was successful beyond their expectations.

Calling it a victory of people of Andhra, he attributed the success to the awareness created among people through month-long campaign. Referring to the words of praise from the Prime Minister, Lokesh said this has increased his responsibilities.

IANS

Previous article
DGCA directs Air India to remove 3 senior officials without delay, airline implements order
Next article
Two killed in bomb blast following gang clashes in Bengal’s Birbhum
