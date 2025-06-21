Saturday, June 21, 2025
GSI organises Yoga Sangam in Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, June 21: The Geological Survey of India (GSI), Shillong, organized “Yoga Sangam” event at Arwah-Lumshynna Caves, Geoheritage site today on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The Yoga Sangam was graced and actively participated by the DDG & HOD, GSI, NER, joined by the DDG & RMH-IV, along with Directors, officers, staff of GSI Shillong and locals. A total of 65 participants (40 male and 25 female) performed the Yoga session in drizzling and foggy weather at Arwah-Lumshynna Caves, Geoheritage site.

The Yoga Sangam session was demonstrated and guided by Yoga experts from North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Dr. Irene L. Khongsai, Dr. Persara Langtang, Dr. Sojak Chakma and Dr. Saveio.
Simultaneously, Yoga Sangam was also organized in Geological Survey of India, Shillong office premises with 48 participants (39 male and 9 female) who  attended and witnessed the live telecast of Yoga session, followed by Yoga practice session demonstrated and Guided by Ms. Aruna Sharma, Chemist, GSI, NER, Shillong.

Shilpa Shetty: Gratitude is the highest form of yoga
LIC Housing Finance cuts lending rates to 7.50 pc on new home loans
