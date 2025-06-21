Saturday, June 21, 2025
NATIONAL

Shilpa Shetty: Gratitude is the highest form of yoga

Mumbai, June 21: Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty on the occasion of International Day of Yoga urged everyone to keep practicing yoga, and stay healthy and happy. Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video doing yoga.

She shared a voiceover in the video, where she could be heard saying: “Balance isn’t a hidden treasure that can be discovered easily—it’s something you create through conscious choices and consistent daily habits. You are the creator of your own life and well-being.” “Rather than waiting for life to calm down, take charge: shape your routines, set boundaries, and focus on what truly matters. Balance isn’t a one-time achievement—it’s a continuous journey.”

She added: “As our circumstances and priorities shift, so must we, making ongoing adjustments. Whether it’s mind, body, soul—or vata, pitta, kapha—there’s nothing more powerful than yoga to restore harmony.”

Shilpa mentioned that gratitude is the highest form of yoga. “So keep practicing yoga, and stay healthy and happy. And always remember: gratitude is the highest form of yoga. Live in the present, stay aware. Wishing you a joyful and mindful International Yoga Day!” For the caption, the actress wrote: “When we have just ONE of something, we MUST value it.

This year’s theme is Yoga for one earth, one health..Balance is the key to maintaining the equilibrium between mind, body and soul. Health..Let’s value it, earn it and preserve it not just for ourselves but for the benefit of our entire ecosystem.” The International Day of Yoga is a day in recognition of Yoga that is celebrated around the world annually on 21 June following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. The initiative for Yoga Day was taken by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 UN.

IDY 2025: Yoga transitions individuals from 'Me' to 'We', says PM
GSI organises Yoga Sangam in Shillong
