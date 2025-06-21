Saturday, June 21, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Shillong court remands Sonam, ‘boyfriend’ Raj to 13-day judicial custody

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, June 21: A local court here today remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj to 13-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.
The police custody for the two-prime accused – Raja’s wife Sonam, and Raj – ended on Saturday, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case did not seek an extension.
Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while honeymooning in Meghalaya’s Sohra area on May 23. His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2 following which Meghalaya Police resorted to intensive search for his wife Sonam.

Previous article
1st Test: Tendulkar lauds mind games by Pant-Gill: ‘Not just casual talk, they were disrupting rhythm’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

1st Test: Tendulkar lauds mind games by Pant-Gill: ‘Not just casual talk, they were disrupting rhythm’

Leeds, June 21: Former India great Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to highlight the ‘mind games’ that...
INTERNATIONAL

Yoga day celebrations create an isle of peace as clouds of war hang over UN

United Nations, June 21: International Day of Yoga created an isle of peace as the clouds of war...
NATIONAL

1st Test: Josh Tongue picks four as England bowl out India for 471 despite Pant’s 134

Leeds, June 21: Pacer Josh Tongue led a strong fightback from England's bowlers to end up with a...
NATIONAL

How ICMR’s blood donor registry is saving lives of rare disease patients in India

New Delhi, June 21: The Indian Council of Medical Research has initiated a Rare Donor Registry of India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1st Test: Tendulkar lauds mind games by Pant-Gill: ‘Not just casual talk, they were disrupting rhythm’

NATIONAL 0
Leeds, June 21: Former India great Sachin Tendulkar took...

Yoga day celebrations create an isle of peace as clouds of war hang over UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, June 21: International Day of Yoga created...

1st Test: Josh Tongue picks four as England bowl out India for 471 despite Pant’s 134

NATIONAL 0
Leeds, June 21: Pacer Josh Tongue led a strong...
Load more

Popular news

1st Test: Tendulkar lauds mind games by Pant-Gill: ‘Not just casual talk, they were disrupting rhythm’

NATIONAL 0
Leeds, June 21: Former India great Sachin Tendulkar took...

Yoga day celebrations create an isle of peace as clouds of war hang over UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, June 21: International Day of Yoga created...

1st Test: Josh Tongue picks four as England bowl out India for 471 despite Pant’s 134

NATIONAL 0
Leeds, June 21: Pacer Josh Tongue led a strong...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge