Shillong court remands Sonam, ‘boyfriend’ Raj to 13-day judicial custody

Shillong, June 21: A local court here today remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj to 13-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The police custody for the two-prime accused – Raja’s wife Sonam, and Raj – ended on Saturday, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case did not seek an extension.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while honeymooning in Meghalaya’s Sohra area on May 23. His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2 following which Meghalaya Police resorted to intensive search for his wife Sonam.