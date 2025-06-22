Inner Wheel Club of Shillong conducted the installation of the new board of members for the year 2025-26, with Madhu Jhunjhunwala as the president, in the city on Saturday. The event was attended by Dr Soniya Singh as the chief guest, Geeta Sarin as the guest
of honour, besides members, presidents and secretaries of other Rotary clubs.
Inner Wheel Club of Shillong conducted the installation of the new board of members for the year 2025-26, with Madhu Jhunjhunwala as the president, in the city on Saturday
Date:
Share post:
Inner Wheel Club of Shillong conducted the installation of the new board of members for the year 2025-26, with Madhu Jhunjhunwala as the president, in the city on Saturday. The event was attended by Dr Soniya Singh as the chief guest, Geeta Sarin as the guest