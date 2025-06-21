‘Surrender of values’: Sonia Gandhi on India’s silence on Israeli attacks on Iran, Gaza

New Delhi, June 21: Punching holes in the government’s foreign policy, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called India’s silence on attacks on Iran and Gaza a ‘surrender of values’ and departure from ‘diplomatic traditions’.

In her article published in a newspaper, Gandhi called for course correction on the two critical issues, saying it is still not too late “to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue in West Asia”.

Describing New Delhi’s stance on the conflicts in West Asia as ‘disturbing’, she wrote, “In the face of this humanitarian catastrophe, the Narendra Modi government has all but abandoned India’s long-standing and principled commitment to a peaceful two-state solution, one that envisions a sovereign, independent Palestine living side-by-side with Israel in mutual security and dignity.”

The CPP Chairperson said New Delhi’s silence on the devastation in Gaza and now on the unprovoked escalation against Iran reflects a disturbing departure from our moral and diplomatic traditions.

“This represents not just a loss of voice but also a surrender of values,” she wrote. Urging the government to act responsibly, Gandhi said, “It is still not too late. India must speak clearly, act responsibly, and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue in West Asia.”

She also invoked Iran’s deep civilizational ties with India as an additional reason for New Delhi to strive for defusing tensions in the region. Pointing to the close ties between India and Israel, the Congress leader urged the government to use its ‘strategic relations’ with it to help restore peace in the region.

“This unique position gives our country the moral responsibility and the diplomatic leverage to act as a bridge for de-escalation and peace. This is not simply an abstract principle. Lakhs of Indian citizens are living and working across West Asia, which makes peace in the region an issue of vital national interest,” said the former Congress President.

In one of the sharpest criticisms of Israel, Gandhi said, “Israel’s recent actions against Iran have taken place in an atmosphere of impunity, enabled by near-unconditional support from powerful Western nations.”

She said the Indian National Congress unequivocally condemned the absolutely horrific and totally unacceptable attacks by Hamas on October 7, 2023, but we cannot ‘remain silent in the face of Israel’s catastrophic and disproportionate response’.

She also accused Israel of adopting double standards on the issue of nuclear weapons, reflected in its intentions of retaining its own nuclear arms while targeting Iran, which remains a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Putting a figure to the casualties in Palestine, the former Congress president said, “More than 55,000 Palestinians have lost their lives.

Entire families, neighbourhoods, and even hospitals have been obliterated. Gaza stands on the brink of famine, and its civilian population continues to suffer unspeakable hardship.” Gandhi was also critical of US President Donald Trump’s perceived double-speak on his country’s involvement in wars.

She said what is deeply regrettable is that President Trump, who once spoke out against America’s endless wars and the influence of the military-industrial complex, now appears willing to follow this destructive path.

“He himself has repeatedly pointed out how willfully false claims about Iraq possessing weapons of mass destruction led to a costly war that destabilised the region and caused immense destruction in Iraq,” she said.

The Congress leader said Trump’s statement on June 17, dismissing his own intelligence chief’s assessment and claiming that Iran was ‘very close’ to acquiring nuclear weapons, is deeply disappointing. “The world expects and needs leadership that is grounded in facts and driven by diplomacy, and not by force or falsehoods,” she said.

