Two killed in bomb blast following gang clashes in Bengal’s Birbhum

By: Agencies

Kolkata, June 21: At least two persons were killed in a bomb blast late Friday night at Hatia village under Labhpur block in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police officials said on Saturday.

The incident followed a series of violent clashes throughout the day between two rival groups allegedly involved in criminal activities. District police sources said the groups were fighting over local dominance, and the blast occurred during a particularly intense confrontation.

Birbhum SP Amandeep confirmed the deaths and said an investigation is underway. However, the identities of the deceased have not been officially disclosed. Local sources, however, claim that both victims were associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Villagers also said several others were injured in the explosion, though the police have not confirmed this and are maintaining strict confidentiality. Hatia village has a history of gang rivalry, with both groups allegedly engaged in the illegal manufacturing of counterfeit coins meant for sale to collectors.

The groups are reportedly led by Sheikh Mainuddin and his aide Sheikh Mustafi on one side, and Sheikh Munir on the other. According to villagers, Munir had recently gained the upper hand, forcing Mainuddin and Mustafi to stay away from the area for some time. Tensions reignited on Friday afternoon when the duo attempted to re-enter Hatia but were stopped by Munir’s faction.

Clashes erupted and continued in phases throughout the day. Late Friday night, Mainuddin and Mustafi allegedly returned with arms and crude bombs, leading to a major confrontation. During this clash, a stockpile of crude bombs reportedly exploded, killing two people and injuring others. Police are yet to confirm the exact cause of the blast and the identities of the victims. The situation in the village remains tense. Further investigation is underway.

IANS

