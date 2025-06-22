‘Circus of deception’, BJP’s Amit Malviya slams Congress ‘fake news factory’

New Delhi, June 22 : BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday launched an acerbic attack on the Congress, calling it a ‘fake news factory’ that has floated ‘seven fake news pieces in just 15 days’ to fuel its ‘circus of deception’.

Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, shared a video showing seven ‘fake news’ posts by different Congress leaders and entities, calling it a ‘coordinated hit job by the Congress’.

In a post on social media platform X, Malviya said: “7 fake news pieces in just 15 days — @INCIndia is truly living up to its title of being the #FakeNews factory!”

“From doctored videos to fabricated documents, lies have become their only strategy. When facts don’t favour you, fiction becomes the fallback. India deserves an honest opposition, not this circus of deception,” said Malviya.

The video attached by Malviya with his message prominently shows an image of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, captioned ‘7 fake news pieces in just 15 days’.

“Defame India, Discredit PM Modi, Distract the People… 7 lies, all timed, all amplified, all false. This isn’t random. Coordinated hit job by Congress,” said the video with Gandhi’s photo in the foreground.

The seven ‘fake’ news mentioned in Malviya’s video included those related to the G7 invitation to PM Modi and the official photo session at the Summit; the White House readout of President Donald Trump’s call with PM Modi; travel ban imposed on Indians by Saudi Arabia; Russia-Pakistan bonhomie; invitation to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for US Military Parade and evacuation of Indian nationals from Tehran.

Earlier on Sunday, Malviya raised a toast to celebrate the party achieving the incredible feat of enrolling 14 crore primary members.

Sharing a photo of the party’s election symbol, ‘Lotus’ and party flags, Malviya saluted the tireless dedication of every karyakarta for building the world’s largest political party.

“Incredible feat achieved!” said Malviya in a message on X.

He said, “The primary membership of @BJP4India has now crossed the 14 crore mark — a true testament to the strength of the organisation and tireless dedication of every karyakarta.”

“This is the spirit of #SanghatanParv2024 — building the world’s largest political movement, one booth at a time,” wrote Malviya.

–IANS